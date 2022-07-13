WATCH NOW: Judge revokes probation, sends Turner to prison

“Today is a day that these families have been waiting for for many, many years, to know that Bowen Turner is going to serve a sentence in the Department of Corrections and will be on the sex offender registry. These are the things that these families have been pleading for for months and years,” said attorney Sarah Ford of the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, which represents victims in cases.

On Wednesday afternoon in Orangeburg, Circuit Judge Roger Young revoked 19-year-old Bowen Gray Turner’s probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

The Jackson Drive, Orangeburg, man wore an orange jumpsuit, with shackles on his wrists and legs.

When Young asked him if he willfully violated his probation, Turner replied, “Yes sir.”

Public defender Jason Turnblad represented Turner at the hearing.

Turnblad told the court that Turner “admits he has an alcohol problem” and wanted to go to rehabilitation if he was allowed to return to a probation sentence.

Turner’s probation violation stems from a May 8 incident in which Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody after he was staggering in North Road and smelling of alcohol.

Turner was serving a suspended five-year probation term with certain conditions, such as refraining from alcohol.

Back on April 8, Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead of his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was 16 when he assaulted Chloe Bess at a party in Orangeburg County on June 2, 2019.

Now-retired Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Turner under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation.

Dennis also stipulated that if Turner violated the special conditions of his probation, it would be revoked and he would be required to register as a sex offender.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, Turner’s dad, Walt Turner, told The Times and Democrat that his son shouldn’t have to register as a sex offender.

“I think it’s wrong,” Walt Turner said, “because there’s no evidence that he committed a sexual assault.”

Bowen Turner will serve about a year in prison, said Ford, but he will be on parole for six years.

In addition to Bess, Ford also represents two accusers who claim Bowen Turner raped them in separate incidents.

In a 2018 incident in Calhoun County, a female teen accused Bowen Turner of raping her, but the S.C. Law Enforcement Division didn’t bring any charges.

Then on Oct. 7, 2018, Bowen Turner allegedly raped Dallas Hayes Stoller.

He faced a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case. But Stoller died of a self-inflicted wound on Nov. 14, 2021. The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped his first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge following her death.

Members of Stoller’s family attended Wednesday’s hearing.

Afterward, her father, Karl Stoller, told reporters that he was “a little surprised” in the court’s decision.

“My initial reaction, I was actually a little surprised based on the history of things and the way it kind of works now and has in the past,” he said.

“Today was somewhat of a victory but we still have a long way to go in this case. Not only in just Dallas’ case and that other young lady involved, it’s a bigger picture than that. It’s a much bigger picture than that,” he said.

The Stollers and Besses have been advocating reform in how victims of crimes are heard in the judicial process.

Karl Stoller said he also doesn’t want to see Bowen Turner defined by these incidents for the rest of his life.

“I know that may sound curious coming from the father of a victim, especially one who’s now deceased. We don’t mean any ill will. We’re not that kind of people. We try to forgive and move on,” he said.

“He had a really golden opportunity to change the course of his life. He was afforded an unbelievable opportunity,” he said about Bowen Turner’s suspended five-year probation term.

“Maybe it’s because of his young age that he made a juvenile decision. Unfortunately, he was wearing the title of a 19-year-old, which means he’s a man so he has to face adult consequences,” Karl Stoller said.

Karl Stoller is optimistic about Bowen Turner’s Bamberg County charge being reinstated.

The Stoller family has met personally with 2nd Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks to discuss the case.

“I’m behind him 1,000%,” Karl Stoller said.

Also on Wednesday, the S.C. Court of Appeals issued an order saying that an appeal by Ford could be heard.

The order denied a motion filed by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office asking the court to dismiss Ford’s request for an appeal.

Ford filed the appeal on April 18, claiming she wasn’t allowed to argue motions prior to Turner’s plea hearing on April 8.