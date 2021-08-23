 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gunmen sought after Dollar General robberies in Orangeburg
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this person and another following robberies at two Dollar General stores in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who has any information on subjects involved in the armed robbery of two area Dollar Generals to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.

Investigators are searching for the gunmen who robbed two Orangeburg discount stores, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We can see in security footage there is a weapon used in each of these robberies,” Ravenell said. “We’re aggressively pursuing these individuals before someone is hurt.”

The first Dollar General was robbed on Aug. 16.

An armed and masked male entered the Five Chop Road business demanding money. The store employees fled to a room adjacent to the sales floor where they locked the door behind them.

The gunman fled after locating cash behind the counter.

The gunman was described as a black male wearing all black and white gloves.

A second robbery occurred at a Dollar General on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard on Sunday night.

Employees said two gunmen entered the business demanding money.

The gunmen took cash and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

One gunman wore a white shirt and the second wore a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information on the robbers, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

