WATCH NOW: Gunmen sought after Dollar General robberies in Orangeburg

Investigators are searching for the gunmen who robbed two Orangeburg discount stores, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We can see in security footage there is a weapon used in each of these robberies,” Ravenell said. “We’re aggressively pursuing these individuals before someone is hurt.”

The first Dollar General was robbed on Aug. 16.

An armed and masked male entered the Five Chop Road business demanding money. The store employees fled to a room adjacent to the sales floor where they locked the door behind them.

The gunman fled after locating cash behind the counter.

The gunman was described as a black male wearing all black and white gloves.

A second robbery occurred at a Dollar General on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard on Sunday night.

Employees said two gunmen entered the business demanding money.

The gunmen took cash and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

One gunman wore a white shirt and the second wore a dark hoodie.