WATCH NOW: Clean getaway? North police seek alleged cig snatchers

The North Police Department is seeking the identifications and whereabouts of two people who allegedly stole 250 packs of cigarettes, 145 packs of cigars and smokeless tobacco and a pack of black facemasks from the Dollar General at 4479 Savannah Highway on Monday, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.

The total value of the items stolen is $1,762.

At 12:58 p.m., the store manager called law enforcement to report the theft.

According to the incident report, in-store surveillance cameras recorded the ordeal.

A Black female wearing white sweatpants with a black Adidas shirt and a Black male wearing a red hat with a quarter-zip black and gray pullover entered the store around 12:40 p.m.

Video footage shows the male walking in and out the store while looking around, the report states.

The female asked for help with items.

At some point, the male allegedly went to the aisle containing dish-washing soap and put several bottles on the floor.

The report states that the male then stomped on the bottles “to make a mess on the floor.”