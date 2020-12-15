WATCH NOW: Clean getaway? North police seek alleged cig snatchers

The North Police Department is seeking the identifications and whereabouts of two people who allegedly stole 250 packs of cigarettes, 145 packs of cigars and smokeless tobacco and a pack of black facemasks from the Dollar General at 4479 Savannah Highway on Monday, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.
The total value of the items stolen is $1,762.
At 12:58 p.m., the store manager called law enforcement to report the theft.
According to the incident report, in-store surveillance cameras recorded the ordeal.
A Black female wearing white sweatpants with a black Adidas shirt and a Black male wearing a red hat with a quarter-zip black and gray pullover entered the store around 12:40 p.m.
Video footage shows the male walking in and out the store while looking around, the report states.
The female asked for help with items.
At some point, the male allegedly went to the aisle containing dish-washing soap and put several bottles on the floor.
The report states that the male then stomped on the bottles “to make a mess on the floor.”
Then he went to employees “and complained about the mess that needed to be cleaned up,” the report states.
After that, according to the report, the male returned to the front of the store while the female asked the manager for help with an item.
The “male then went behind the counter and stole the FedEx box that was packed with cigarettes. He put it on top of a buggy and went out the door,” the report states.
Shirer said the pair also stole a pack of black facemasks before leaving the store.
The duo fled the scene in an unknown direction.
If anyone knows the identifications or whereabouts of the persons depicted in the surveillance footage, they are asked to call the North Police Department at 803-247-5801. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
