WATCH NOW: City of Orangeburg pledges to support crime victims; ‘We’re here for you,’ ODPS director says

“We must resolve to redouble our efforts in assisting victims of crimes and we must be innovative in addressing those needs,” he said.

Sanders noted that victims, particularly of domestic abuse who aren’t ready to leave their situations, “can come to us anonymously and we can speak with them and give them safety tips and develop a safety plan.”

“We want to ensure that even if they’re not ready to leave that particular situation that they have things in place for when they are ready to leave and can help them out safely,” she said.

Adams said in cases of domestic violence, in particular, “everybody that’s in a household, when that occurs, is considered to be a victim.”

The other top offenses involving crime victims in Orangeburg are simple assaults and aggravated assaults, he said. Other offenses include property crimes, such as burglaries and thefts from autos.

“We know that one crime victim is one too many, but no victim of crime should have to feel like they’re not supported,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II said.

“Orangeburg is one community, one city, and we need to let the least among us know that they have our support,” he said.