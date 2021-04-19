WATCH NOW: City of Orangeburg pledges to support crime victims; ‘We’re here for you,’ ODPS director says

“Crime victims, we’re here for you. You don’t have to suffer in silence,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams said Monday.
Adams and others gathered outside of Orangeburg City Hall to officially proclaim this week Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
ODPS plans to provide giveaways, have candlelight tributes in Edisto Memorial Gardens and more throughout the week, victims advocate Karen Sanders said.
ODPS worked 185 burglaries, 150 domestic violence cases and two homicides in 2020, she said.
Adams said his department encounters victims of crimes on a daily basis.
“We see the terror. We see the broken homes. We see the children who are oftentimes looking for answers,” he said.
“On the flipside, we also see the individuals who often commit these crimes,” he said.
“When they are prosecuted, oftentimes they will see a family break up,” he added. “So there are a number of dynamics we have to deal with and that crime victims have to deal with.”
“I’m excited about the proclamation because one of the things we need to do is increase public awareness,” he said.
“We want crime victims to know that they do not have to suffer in silence. It is our job to uplift crime victims, to do everything that we can to help them to rebuild these broken lives,” he added.
“We must resolve to redouble our efforts in assisting victims of crimes and we must be innovative in addressing those needs,” he said.
Sanders noted that victims, particularly of domestic abuse who aren’t ready to leave their situations, “can come to us anonymously and we can speak with them and give them safety tips and develop a safety plan.”
“We want to ensure that even if they’re not ready to leave that particular situation that they have things in place for when they are ready to leave and can help them out safely,” she said.
Adams said in cases of domestic violence, in particular, “everybody that’s in a household, when that occurs, is considered to be a victim.”
The other top offenses involving crime victims in Orangeburg are simple assaults and aggravated assaults, he said. Other offenses include property crimes, such as burglaries and thefts from autos.
“We know that one crime victim is one too many, but no victim of crime should have to feel like they’re not supported,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II said.
“Orangeburg is one community, one city, and we need to let the least among us know that they have our support,” he said.
“Those who have been victims of crime, those who have been victims of abuse, they need to understand that Orangeburg is committed to providing the resources and necessary support to get them through their hard times,” he said.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler read the city’s official proclamation for Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Last month, ODPS received $3,500 in funding to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The money is from the National Association of VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) Assistance Administrators through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.
ODPS’s application was one of the 106 recommended by the funding organization and was selected from the 242 applicants across the nation.
