WATCH NOW: Both westbound lanes of I-26 blocked at U.S. 301

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 26 are blocked around mile marker 154 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
The collision occurred at 4 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 154 mile marker.
A tractor-trailer was coming off of the westbound ramp to I-26 and overturned. There are no injuries.
Tow trucks for the 18-wheeler are currently on scene.
S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell suggests the following detours:
- If you are traveling west on I-26, get off at the 154 mile marker and take U.S. Highway 301 South into Orangeburg.
- Get off of I-26 west at the 154 mile marker and travel south on U.S. 301. Make a right onto the U.S. 21 bypass. Make another right onto S.C. 33 and get onto the ramp for I-26 west at the 149 mile marker
