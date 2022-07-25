 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 2 shot in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and a woman were shot at 102 Kemmerlin Street on Monday afternoon.

A man and a woman were shot on Monday afternoon just on the edge of the Orangeburg city limits, according to Maj. Rene Williams of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at 102 Kemmerlin Road at 5:50 p.m., Williams said.

Williams didn’t disclose information about the condition of the people who were shot.

He described the incident as an “isolated shooting,” noting the public doesn’t need to be concerned.

Orangeburg County EMS also responded to the scene. Two ambulances, with lights flashing, were seen driving away from Kemmerlin Road minutes after the incident.

Williams said the sheriff’s office will provide additional details about the incident on Tuesday.

