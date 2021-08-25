WATCH NOW: 2 shootings on John C. Calhoun in Orangeburg; one man shot in head; second shot, robbed

Two men have been injured in separate shooting incidents that occurred in the area of John C. Calhoun Drive near the intersection with Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

A Branchville man was shot near the Burger King on John C. Calhoun Drive at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The man said he was near the restaurant when two males approached him, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

One of the males told him to give up his backpack or “I will shoot you," the report said.

The man said he told the gunman to "Get the f - - - out of here,” the report said.

The gunman then shot him, he said. He suffered a broken femur.

The two males ran off with his backpack containing two gold necklaces valued at $500.

A witness said he was driving by Burger King when he saw the two black males “getting into it.”

The witness said he turned around and headed back to the restaurant and saw one of the people fire off six shots, according to the report.

The witness said he ran to get the victim out of the road.