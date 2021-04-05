Warrants: Woman tried to run over three people

An Orangeburg woman is facing three counts of attempted murder and other charges after she allegedly struck a man with her vehicle and attempting to hit two members of the man’s family early Friday morning on Adden Street.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Jennell Lynette Truewell, 31, of Kings Road, with third-offense driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and three counts of attempted murder.

She’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit judge may consider setting her bond at a later date.

Officers were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. where they found a man lying in the front yard of a home and yelling out in pain.

He had blood on his right arm and his right let had an apparent injury.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The man’s mother told officers that her son and Truewell had an argument.

She said she tried to get her son and her daughter to come back in the house after Truewell left.