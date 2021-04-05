Warrants: Woman tried to run over three people

An Orangeburg woman is facing three counts of attempted murder and other charges after she allegedly struck a man with her vehicle and attempting to hit two members of the man’s family early Friday morning on Adden Street.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Jennell Lynette Truewell, 31, of Kings Road, with third-offense driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and three counts of attempted murder.
She’s being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A circuit judge may consider setting her bond at a later date.
Officers were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. where they found a man lying in the front yard of a home and yelling out in pain.
He had blood on his right arm and his right let had an apparent injury.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
The man’s mother told officers that her son and Truewell had an argument.
She said she tried to get her son and her daughter to come back in the house after Truewell left.
Her son and daughter remained outside and they claimed Truewell returned and “sped down road towards them,” according to the incident report.
The mother was able to move her daughter out of harm’s way.
The mother claimed Truewell turned the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu towards her son.
According to her arrest warrants, the impact caused the man “to land on the windshield” before being thrown several feet into a neighbor’s yard.
A witness told officers that some of the man’s clothing and jewelry flew off of him.
The man suffered a laceration to his arm along with a broken wrist and femur, warrant state, noting that the man will have to undergo surgeries to repair the injuries.
Truewell wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.
Warrants accuse her of “failing to render aid” and then fleeing the scene.
Warrants allege that Truewell admitted to striking the man with her vehicle.
Truewell has two prior convictions of driving under suspension, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
If convicted of attempted murder, Truewell faces up to 30 years in prison on each count.
