Warrants: Orangeburg man again attempts to break into ATM

An Orangeburg man is facing two felony charges after officers allegedly caught him in the act of attempting to break into a Wells Fargo ATM, located at 1371 Chestnut Street, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Warrants charge Michael Leon McCay Morphy, 34, of 1580 Middleton St., with one count each of possession of implements that can be used in a crime and safecracking.
Warrants stated, “Morphy was observed by law enforcement on his knees unscrewing a door to the Wells Fargo ATM” with a screwdriver in his hand.
“Morphy is not a repair person for the ATM machine," warrants say. He does not work for a company that repairs them.
According to an incident report, Morphy allegedly tried to flee from officers several times, despite being handcuffed.
“Morphy was complaining of his arm hurting, broken, fractured during this time as well but he was bucking and pulling away from officers in handcuffs, but that did not stop him from asking for a cigarette,” the incident report states.
Officers took him to get checked out at the Regional Medical Center before he was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
At the hospital, Morphy allegedly tried to flee again, according to the incident report.
When officers placed Morphy in the lobby of RMC, “he requested for his handcuffs to be loosened.”
“Morphy’s handcuffs were checked and loosened and he tried to escape and fight officers again,” the report alleges.
He then stated he needed to use the bathroom and for his handcuffs to be moved or taken off, the report states.
Morphy then allegedly began making racial comments directed at officers, the report states.
After a doctor cleared Morphy medically, officers transported him to jail.
He’s facing the same charges that he did in a similar incident from Sept. 13, 2018, in North.
North Police Chief Lin Shirer charged Morphy with safecracking and possession of implements that can be used in a crime.
Shirer also charged him violent second-degree burglary for breaking into the building that held the ATM.
Shirer accused Morphy of breaking into a 4557 Savannah Highway building “to steal money from the ATM vault.”
Police used footage from the surveillance cameras and developed a description of the suspect.
Within 20 minutes, police took Morphy into custody.
On June 20, 2019, Morphy pleaded guilty to a lesser burglary charge of first-offense third-degree burglary.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges of safecracking and possession of implements that can be used in a crime.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Morphy to five years in prison, provided that after he served 18 months, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.
She credited him for having already served 112 days at the OCDC.
She also ordered him to pay restitution.
At the time of his alleged recent attempt to break into an ATM in Orangeburg, Morphy was on probation, which is set to end on Nov. 26, 2022.
In an unrelated incident on Tuesday, officers located a vehicle that Enterprise Rent-A-Car had reported stolen to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A tracking system in the vehicle led officers to a Crab Apple Lane residence where they found the stolen 2020 black Chevrolet Malibu.
Officers had a wrecker tow the vehicle from the property.
The vehicle is valued at $19,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man discovered on Tuesday morning that someone had stolen his 2020 red Honda CRF250 dirt bike he’d parked at an inn on Bass Drive in Santee.
The dirt bike is valued at $5,200.
In an unrelated report, a Gardensgate Road man in Eutawville reported that someone stole his orange generator and red Echo trimmer from his shed.
The tools are valued at $900.
