Warrants: Orangeburg man again attempts to break into ATM

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is facing two felony charges after officers allegedly caught him in the act of attempting to break into a Wells Fargo ATM, located at 1371 Chestnut Street, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Warrants charge Michael Leon McCay Morphy, 34, of 1580 Middleton St., with one count each of possession of implements that can be used in a crime and safecracking.

Warrants stated, “Morphy was observed by law enforcement on his knees unscrewing a door to the Wells Fargo ATM” with a screwdriver in his hand.

“Morphy is not a repair person for the ATM machine," warrants say. He does not work for a company that repairs them.

According to an incident report, Morphy allegedly tried to flee from officers several times, despite being handcuffed.

“Morphy was complaining of his arm hurting, broken, fractured during this time as well but he was bucking and pulling away from officers in handcuffs, but that did not stop him from asking for a cigarette,” the incident report states.

Officers took him to get checked out at the Regional Medical Center before he was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.