A 32-year-old Orangeburg County man is facing charge of kidnapping, unlawful conduct toward a child and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following alleged sex assaults on a 14-year-old girl.

Rondré D. Ritter, of Kings Road, was arrested on Tuesday by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants accuse Ritter of confining the 14-year-old girl in a vehicle while he sexually abused her multiple times.

Ritter and the girl knew each other.

According to an incident report, the girl was sleeping at an Orangeburg County home with other children she knew.

Ritter was also in the home.

The girl said she was asleep on the sofa when she woke up to Ritter allegedly touching her.

She claims Ritter told her to “shut up” and then told her to go out to the car, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

She told deputies that Ritter would periodically go back inside the house to make sure other people in the home were still asleep.

She claims she told Ritter multiple times she wanted to sleep but he continued to assault her.

On Tuesday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Ritter’s bond at $225,000 cash or surety.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ritter hadn’t posted bond.

If Ritter is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.