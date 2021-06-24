Warrants: Mobile meth lab found after high speed chase

A Columbia man remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused him of having a mobile meth lab in the vehicle he was driving on June 17.

Warrants charge Larry Thomas Brazell Jr., 40, of Horseshoe Circle, with trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams, first-offense failure to stop for blue light, second or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute pseudoephedrine, financial transaction card theft and identity fraud.

Warrants allege that Brazell had numerous illegal items in his vehicle, including an active “one-pot” meth lab contained in a two-liter plastic soda bottle.

Warrants claim that the liquid in the bottle measured 405 grams of methamphetamine in liquid form.

Other items deputies allegedly found in the vehicle include altered ephedrine, 15 bank cards with names and identities that didn’t belong to the driver and three cards each of identity and medical information that didn’t belong to the driver either.