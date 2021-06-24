Warrants: Mobile meth lab found after high speed chase

A Columbia man remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused him of having a mobile meth lab in the vehicle he was driving on June 17.
Warrants charge Larry Thomas Brazell Jr., 40, of Horseshoe Circle, with trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams, first-offense failure to stop for blue light, second or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute pseudoephedrine, financial transaction card theft and identity fraud.
Warrants allege that Brazell had numerous illegal items in his vehicle, including an active “one-pot” meth lab contained in a two-liter plastic soda bottle.
Warrants claim that the liquid in the bottle measured 405 grams of methamphetamine in liquid form.
Other items deputies allegedly found in the vehicle include altered ephedrine, 15 bank cards with names and identities that didn’t belong to the driver and three cards each of identity and medical information that didn’t belong to the driver either.
The ordeal began just before 10 a.m. when a deputy allegedly saw Brazell driving a burgundy Ford Expedition from an Old Sandy Run Road location “which is known by local law enforcement to be a residence where illegal drugs may be made or manufactured,” the incident report states.
Deputies claimed that the Expedition had a cracked windshield and that Brazell allegedly didn’t use a turn signal when making a left turn from Old Sandy Run Road to Pine Plain Road.
Warrants allege that Brazell initially stopped when a deputy signaled him to pull over, but sped off and led deputies on a chase that reached over 90 mph.
The chase ended on Big Hickory Lane in the Gaston area of Lexington County.
A deputy issued him a warning for the cracked windshield and improper turn.
He allegedly told deputies that he didn’t stop because his license was suspended.
Brazell was out on bond at the time of his arrest.
Back on July 22, 2020, Lexington County law enforcement officials charged Brazell with first-offense trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams and two counts each of possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
He posted a $99,000 bail on April 15.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the case.
If convicted, Brazell faces up to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
