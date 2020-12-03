Warrants: Man shot one, robbed another

A Clover man is facing one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime stemming from a Nov. 8 incident on Landfill Road in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Ja’Mon Tyreke Keitt, 21, of 7006 Sonja Drive, Clover, on Thursday.

Warrants accuse Keitt and two not-yet-named co-defendants of shooting one man and robbing another at gunpoint around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

A man told deputies that he was soon to head back to the Atlanta, Georgia area but visiting his cousin on Landfill Road and shooting dice before he left.

Investigators say Keitt and his co-defendants were also at the residence watching a game.

The man said, once the game ended he went outside to get ready to leave.

While he was out there, he stood next to his friend’s truck and they began talking when Keitt and a co-defendant approached the two of them.

Within moments, one of the men had a gun pointed to his head and other began to run away, the report states.

As the man ran, one of the alleged gunmen yelled for another to shoot him.