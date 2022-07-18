Warrants: Cocaine, guns found in Orangeburg traffic stop

Two men are in custody after a traffic stop netted cocaine and firearms, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.

Terrance Antonio Brown Jr., 28, of 207 Farr Street, Cope is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jamar Rakeem Tyler, 29, of 4010 Evan Lane, Orangeburg is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent felony and second-offense driving under suspension.

The two were taken into custody after an officer noticed a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria on Old Edisto Drive around 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Ford allegedly had a defective driver’s rear brake lamp, an incident report states.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and when he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the passenger ran from the scene, the report claims.

The officer caught the passenger moments later at the edge of nearby woods.

Officers claim the passenger had folded dollar bill that contained a white, rock-like substance in his front pocket. The rock weighed 1.2 grams.

Both Brown and Tyler consented to officers searching the Ford, the report said.

Officers claim they found a black and silver loaded .45-caliber Ruger P345 between the passenger seat and driver’s seat.

They also claim that a black bag on the front passenger seat contained a clear plastic bag with 9.1 grams of a white, rock-like substance and loose live ammunition.

Officers allege the bag contained a digital scale and a .38 special pistol stolen in Barnwell County.

Brown has also been served with outstanding warrants for charges of failure to stop for blue lights and second-offense driving under suspension. Those charges stem from an incident on June 4, 2020.

If Brown is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

If Tyler is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.