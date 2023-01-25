Warrants claim man lured Calhoun County teen from home; suspect charged with kidnapping after crash

A 21-year-old Cayce man is in custody following a high-speed chase and crash. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office alleges he lured a 15-year-old girl from her Swansea home for the purposes of sexual activity and smoking marijuana.

Miguel Angel Solorsano-Mata, of Park Street, is charged with kidnapping, failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a pistol and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Solorsano-Mata is accused of communicating with the girl on the social media application Instagram.

He allegedly knew the girl’s age, but decided “persuade her to leave her home and get into his vehicle” just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement became involved when a concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hidden View Lane and Valley Ridge Road in Swansea around 4:23 a.m., according to an incident report.

A deputy spotted a 2010 white Mitsubishi Endeavor sitting at a Hidden Valley Lane stop sign. It turned toward Columbia Road.

The deputy attempted to stop the SUV, but it allegedly continued speed up as it traveled north on Columbia Road.

The SUV reached speeds of 120 mph as a patrol car, with blue lights flashing, attempted to stop it, according to warrants.

At one point, the driver of the SUV allegedly shut off the vehicle’s headlights and continued to speed away, the report claims.

As the SUV went from Columbia Road onto U.S. Highway 176, it continued at varying speeds until the driver lost control just after passing Savany Hunt Creek Road, according to the report.

The SUV struck an embankment, causing it to flip multiple times, the report states.

The driver allegedly fled the SUV and ran into the woods.

Other deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a 15-year-old girl under debris inside of it.

Calhoun County EMS got the teen out and transported her to a Columbia hospital. She had head and back injuries, warrants state.

The teen allegedly said she told the driver she wanted to get out of the SUV multiple times as the deputies tried to get it to stop.

Deputies also claim they found a black Glock 19 Gen 5 handgun in the SUV.

Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague set Solorsano-Mata’s bond at $525,000 cash or surety.

If Solorsano-Mata is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.