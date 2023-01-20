Warrants: Child, 12, sexually assaulted; Bamberg man accused of tricking mother into visit

A 32-year-old Bamberg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times.

Terry Michael Close Jr., of 1072 Midway Street, is facing one count of kidnapping and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim between 11 and 14 years of age.

Warrants claim Close asked the child’s mother if the girl would like to go to his house and play with his two daughters on New Year’s Day.

Close’s daughters weren’t at his home and never visited it that night, according to police.

Close went to the girl’s house and picked her up at 5 p.m., the Bamberg Police Department report states.

About an hour later, the girl’s mother and Close spoke to each other.

She asked him to return her daughter.

Close allegedly told the girl’s mother that she wasn’t ready to come back home because she was still “having fun with his daughters.”

Then between 11 p.m. and midnight, the girl’s mother called Close again and asked to speak with her daughter, the report said.

Close allegedly said the girl was asleep in a bedroom and he’d been asleep in the living room with his two daughters.

The mother then went to Raiders Lounge in Bamberg and returned home at 2:45 a.m. and called Close again, the report said.

When the girl and her mother were reunited a little while later, the mother allegedly discovered the girl’s shoes and shirt on the floorboard of Close’s truck.

The mother called police.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Richland.

Warrants allege three instances of criminal sexual conduct that night, including sexual intercourse.

Two of those incidents took place at his home and the other in a lot in the 7400 block of Char-Augusta Highway.

As a result, one of his three criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges is through the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants also allege, “The defendant did keep the juvenile female from using the phone and talking to her mother during the assault.”

Close was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and is being held without bond at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Close faces up to 90 years in prison.