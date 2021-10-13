Warrants: Burglar in Holly Hill caught in the act, arrested

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Warrants allege deputies caught two burglars in the act of their crimes on Monday around 12:40 a.m.

The burglary took place at Hutto’s Exxon, located at 1182 Good Farm Road, in the Providence community, a few miles outside of Holly Hill.

Deputies were able to arrest one of the accused burglars, while the other one managed to get away.

Detrell Tyquan Brown, 37, of 319 Turtle Pond Road, Summerville, is facing the following charges: first-degree burglary, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, criminal conspiracy, possession of implements capable of being used in a crime and safecracking.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to the convenience store after an activated alarm.

A deputy noted that as he walked around to be sure everything was secured, he noticed a “breached area in the back of the business’s wall,” the report states.

Then the deputy “heard what sounded like a power tool being utilized inside of the business,” he wrote in the report.