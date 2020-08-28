 Skip to main content
Warrants accuse man, woman in 2016 sex crime
Warrants accuse man, woman in 2016 sex crime

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses a woman of “not reporting sexual abuse” of a 12-year-old child and another warrant accuses her boyfriend of inappropriately touching that child.

Investigators arrested Lamont Dewayne Lambright, 37, and Shanita Lavette Williams, 44, both of 150 Rio Drive, Orangeburg, on Wednesday.

Warrants charge Lambright with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Williams with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The alleged sex abuse occurred in 2016, according to the warrants.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Home, vehicle shot

The child, now older, reported the alleged abuse to an adult in May 2020.

The adult then contacted the sheriff’s office and investigators interviewed the child.

If Lambright is convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, he faces a court fine, up to 15 years in prison, or both.

If Williams is convicted of unlawful conduct towards a child, she faces a court fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Both charges are felonies.

Lambright

Lamont Lambright
Williams

Shanita Williams

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

