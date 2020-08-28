Warrants accuse man, woman in 2016 sex crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses a woman of “not reporting sexual abuse” of a 12-year-old child and another warrant accuses her boyfriend of inappropriately touching that child.

Investigators arrested Lamont Dewayne Lambright, 37, and Shanita Lavette Williams, 44, both of 150 Rio Drive, Orangeburg, on Wednesday.

Warrants charge Lambright with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Williams with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The alleged sex abuse occurred in 2016, according to the warrants.

The child, now older, reported the alleged abuse to an adult in May 2020.

The adult then contacted the sheriff’s office and investigators interviewed the child.

If Lambright is convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, he faces a court fine, up to 15 years in prison, or both.

If Williams is convicted of unlawful conduct towards a child, she faces a court fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Both charges are felonies.

