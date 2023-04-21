Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 23-year-old Orangeburg woman, being evicted from a Gloria Street home on Thursday, allegedly assaulted an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a ceramic mug, according to an ODPS warrant and report.

Brooke Madison Inabinet is facing one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The OCSO and ODPS were serving eviction papers on Inabinet around 12 p.m. and told her that she wasn’t allowed to be in the residence after 12:30 p.m.

At one point, Inabinet allegedly picked up “a large ceramic mug” and threw it at a female deputy.

The mug struck the deputy in her upper right thigh.

The deputy did not require medical attention.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg woman claims that her ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her on Wednesday after he gave her a ride home from a medical facility.

She told officers that a minor child was in the home in another room when the alleged sex assault occurred.