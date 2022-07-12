Warrant: Woman drove recklessly with 2-year-old

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 26-year-old Eutawville woman is facing the charge of unlawful conduct towards a child after she allegedly drove recklessly while her 2-year-old was an unrestrained passenger.

A warrant accuses Vanessa Murray of driving her Nissan Maxima recklessly, striking a curb and performing “dangerous evasive maneuvers placing her child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s physical, mental health and safety.”

The incident occurred on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

The woman claimed the child’s father was following her.

The child’s father told officers he pursued the Maxima because he didn’t like that the toddler wasn’t restrained.

Both Murray and the child’s father were issued a summons for third-degree domestic violence stemming from an incident that occurred just prior to the one involving vehicles.

If Murray is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a court fine.

In an unrelated report, a woman reported that two unknown males robbed her boyfriend at gunpoint on Monday night.

She claimed her boyfriend was standing in the driveway when a greenish/blue newer model Honda pulled up in an adjacent field just before 7:30 p.m.

She said the unknown males exited the Honda, walked up to her boyfriend and said, “You know what it is” before making him strip down to his underwear.

She said the males were armed with guns.

She said the males then drove away and her boyfriend walked from the scene.

Officers attempted to locate the woman’s boyfriend, but weren’t successful.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two homes were burglarized on Shadow Lawn Drive in Orangeburg on Monday night.

At one home, someone stole a 50-inch Vizio television and some clothes. The value of the stolen items from that home is $900.

At the other home, a burglar stole tattoo equipment, a change purse containing $30, a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, a fully loaded firearm magazine and a box of ammunition.

The value of the stolen items from that home is $1,006.

In an unrelated incident, an Orangeburg business owner accused two employees of printing out lottery tickets and pocketing them. He also claims the acquaintance of one of the employees stole soft drinks and cigars.

The owner of Quick Pantry #37, located at 1093 Five Chop Road, reported the incidents on Monday.

He said one of the employees printed two lottery tickets worth $150 each on Saturday and two additional lottery tickets worth $150 on Sunday.

The business owner claimed the tickets ended up with winnings of $350 and the employee allegedly cashed the ticket in at another store he owns in Orangeburg.

He said once he reviewed the surveillance video at that store, he noticed an employee there allegedly printed four lottery tickets worth $150 and pocketed them.

The value of the stolen lottery tickets, the cash winnings, soft drinks and cigars is $1,225.