Warrant: Shotgun next to crib, insects leads to arrest

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Orangeburg mother is facing the felony charge of unlawful conduct toward a child after deputies claimed they saw unsafe conditions in her Cavalier Drive home on Monday.

Deputies arrested Rachel Aslen Kay Wandtke after she allegedly put her children at “unreasonable risks” of affecting their life, physical or mental health, or safety, according to her warrant.

The warrant claims Wandtke’s home has “holes in the floors, a shotgun leaning against a baby crib and multiple types of insects everywhere in the house.”

The children were placed in emergency protective custody and into the care of a relative due to the living conditions, according to an incident report.

Wandtke and her boyfriend were also charged with one count each of second-degree domestic violence, which is a misdemeanor.

An incident report claims that the couple got into an altercation in front of both of their children. Both Wandtke and her boyfriend had minor injuries, the report states.

If Wandtke is convicted of unlawful conduct toward a child, she faces up to a court fine and 10 years in prison.

In unrelated reports:

A 27-year-old S.C. Highway Patrol trooper, from Cope, wrecked his assigned 2021 silver and blue Dodge Charger during a pursuit in Vance on Tuesday around 2 a.m.

The trooper did not complain of any injuries.

The trooper claimed a 2010 blue Ford Mustang was traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone as it turned east onto Azeeban Road, an incident report states.

The Mustang clipped the edge of an embankment but was able to correct itself and continue traveling.

The trooper said as he approached the curve, he lost control and went into the embankment and hitting a tree.

This resulted in causing approximately $2,000 to the Charger in damages to the windshield, driver’s side mirror, driver’s side front fender and possibly the undercarriage.

The trooper was able to drive the Mustang back to SCHP headquarters in Orangeburg.

A Wentford Lane man reported that someone stole his 2010 blue convertible Ford Mustang from his Eutawville residence on Tuesday. It is valued at $20,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.