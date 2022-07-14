 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrant: Orangeburg man sexually assaulted child, 12

An Orangeburg man is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Black Tyler, 44, of 2273 Neeses Highway, on Thursday.

A warrant accuses him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old on Aug. 1, 2016.

Tyler’s accuser reported the alleged incident on Aug. 13, 2021.

The accuser claimed that while he was asleep at Tyler’s home one weekend, he woke up to Tyler sexually abusing him.

Tyler appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence, who set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

He posted bond Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.  

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

