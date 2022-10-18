Warrant: Man used handgun in assault

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is recovering from getting a tooth knocked out and one of his lips injured when a gunman allegedly struck him with the butt of the weapon on Sept. 22.

As a result, Isiah Frazier Jr., 48, of 118 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, is facing one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies arrested Frazier on Sunday.

Frazier is also facing charges of unlawful communication and domestic violence under a court order of protection stemming from another incident.

In the Sept. 22 incident, the injured man claims that Frazier held a handgun to his neck.

The injured man moved to get away from the handgun and that’s when Frazier allegedly struck him once in the side of his face.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Frazier’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety on Monday.

If Frazier is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

In other reports:

A school bus that went missing from Lake Marion High School, located 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee, was found behind a Eutawville church on Monday.

An Orangeburg County School District employee claims that once the bus’s GPS coordinates were determined, it showed the bus was parked at 1005 Eutaw Road.

The employee found the bus behind True Faith Baptist Church.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a person wearing a camouflage suit, face mask and gloves driving the bus on Saturday at 4:36 a.m.

The school district’s maintenance department retrieved the bus, which appeared to be in good condition, and took it to the school bus maintenance garage in St. George to get checked out.

The bus is valued at $35,000.

Someone stole a 70-inch Samsung television from an Usha Court home in Orangeburg on Monday. The television is valued at $1,200.

In Holly Hill on Monday, a Camden Road man reported that someone stole his 2018 Carry On landscape trailer from his home. The trailer has mesh sides, a high mesh tailgate and wooden floor.

It is valued at $1,700.

Someone stole a 2013 white Chevrolet Malibu from 700 University Village in Orangeburg sometime between 11 p.m. on Sunday and early Monday morning.

The value of the Malibu is $5,000.