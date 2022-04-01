Warrant: Man threatened to shoot woman, children

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 37-year-old Neeses man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and her children.

Investigators arrested Joseph Tyrone McClinton, of Belvin Road, charging him with unlawful communication, second-degree domestic violence and three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Warrants accuse McClinton of shoving a woman in her chest and making threats to her in the presence of her three children ages 16 and younger on March 25.

An additional warrant alleges that he made multiple calls and text messages threatening to shoot the woman and everyone in the house.

The children alleged McClinton was armed when he encountered them at the house.

On Thursday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set his bond at $11,387.50.

As of Friday afternoon, McClinton had not yet posted bond.

If he’s able to get out on bond, McClinton must not be within 1,500 feet of his accusers at all times. He must also wear GPS monitoring.

In other reports:

Two men are facing drug charges after deputies went to arrest one of them for allegedly beating his 17-year-old son until he lost consciousness.

On March 29, deputies arrested George Sean Wilson, of Henry Road, Orangeburg on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child stemming from an incident two days prior.

However, when they took Wilson into custody, they allegedly found he was in possession of methamphetamine, a handgun and a set of digital scales. He’s additionally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a handgun.

With Wilson was David Perry Amaker, 49, of 412 Oasis Lane, St. Matthews.

A warrant alleges Amaker admitted he had quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana in the pocket of his hoodie jacket. Amaker is charged with first-offense distribution of methamphetamine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Wilson posted his $60,000 bond on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Amaker hadn’t posted his $3,000 bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Officers removed two pitbull dogs – one male, one female – from a Boulevard Street home on Tuesday.

The owner of the home evicted the tenant two weeks prior and alleged the former tenant left two dogs there.

The homeowner claimed the former tenant had been coming by to feed the dogs, but he’d not seen the tenant in a few days.

Officers noted there was feces throughout the home and no signs of water or food for the dogs.

The dogs were thin, but not emaciated.

Officers transported the dogs to the city’s temporary holding kennels.

