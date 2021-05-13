Warrant: Man said ‘I will kill all 3 of y’all dead’

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a cocked gun at three people and said, “I will kill all three of y’all dead.” The incident occurred at Norway home on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., according to arrest warrants and the incident report.
Warrants charge Nathaniel Earl Govan, with addresses in both Norway and Columbia, with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
On Wednesday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Govan’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. He’s posted bond.
Lawrence ordered Govan to have a law enforcement escort when he removed items from the Norway residence and to remain on GPS monitoring while free on bond.
The charges stem from an alleged incident when Govan and a woman were arguing.
The woman’s daughter brought her juvenile child to the residence for her mother to babysit.
During the argument, Govan allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber Springfield rifle, cocked it and told the three he would kill them all.
When deputies spoke with Govan, he allegedly told them, “We were just having a talk, I’m not supposed to have a firearm?”
Deputies collected the Springfield rifle as well as a 12-gauge New England shotgun that was also in the home, the report states.
If convicted, Govan faces up to 20 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2003 blue Honda Accord that was parked at a Southwest Circle property in Cordova on Tuesday.
Deputies determined the vehicle had been in a collision and the S.C. Highway Patrol had it towed.
The value of the vehicle is $3,000.
Calhoun County
Sheriff’s Office
A 47-year-old woman is facing the felony charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult, stemming from an alleged incident on April 19.
A warrant accuses Carol Lucille Mintz, of a Pineview Lane home that she shares with her 70-year-old mother, of allegedly pushing the woman into a chair, then straddling and repeatedly beating her.
The warrant alleges that Mintz “punched and slapped” the woman numerous times.
Deputies arrested Mintz on May 10.
A witness provided law enforcement with a cellphone video of the alleged abuse.
When deputies arrived at the home, Mintz had already left and the woman was “in bed crying hysterically,” the report states.
Deputies reported that the woman had a bump on her forehead along with scratches under her left eye and on her right collarbone.
EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
If convicted, Mintz faces up to five years in prison.
