Warrant: Man said ‘I will kill all 3 of y’all dead’

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a cocked gun at three people and said, “I will kill all three of y’all dead.” The incident occurred at Norway home on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., according to arrest warrants and the incident report.

Warrants charge Nathaniel Earl Govan, with addresses in both Norway and Columbia, with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

On Wednesday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Govan’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. He’s posted bond.

Lawrence ordered Govan to have a law enforcement escort when he removed items from the Norway residence and to remain on GPS monitoring while free on bond.

The charges stem from an alleged incident when Govan and a woman were arguing.

The woman’s daughter brought her juvenile child to the residence for her mother to babysit.

During the argument, Govan allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber Springfield rifle, cocked it and told the three he would kill them all.