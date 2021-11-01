Warrant: Man had 27 images of child porn

A 39-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of possessing multiple images of “children engaged in sexually explicit acts.”

Casey Troy Hughes of Pine Hill Road is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was taken into custody on Oct. 27.

A warrant alleges Hughes downloaded 27 of images or videos of child pornography to his electronic devices.

The warrant claims Hughes “admitted to watching adult sexually explicit material and then downloaded photos and/or videos of minor children engaged in sexually explicit acts.”

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in reference to someone downloading child pornography to electronic devices on Aug. 11, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

“The IP address, in which the images were downloaded, had a physical address” at a specific Pine Hill Road property, the report states.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force referred the case to the sheriff’s office on Oct. 18.

If convicted, Hughes faces up to a decade in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.