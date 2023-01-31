Warrant: Eutawville mom fired weapon near child

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 29-year-old Eutawville mother of two is facing one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies arrested Jenna Marie Haines, of 197 Training Road, after her boyfriend called deputies to their home just after 10 p.m. following a dispute that ended with a shot fired.

Haines’ boyfriend claims they had been drinking alcohol throughout the day prior to the two of them having an argument that night.

He alleges that Haines left the home for about 10 minutes, but when she returned, she retrieved an AR-15 located on top of the refrigerator.

He took the gun from her, removed the magazine and put it in their bedroom closet.

He said Haines followed him into the bedroom and she removed a 9mm handgun, which had been tucked between the mattresses.

At that point, Haines’ boyfriend walked outside and then heard a gunshot from inside of the home.

He claims that Haines fired the handgun into the closet.

Their 10-month-old child was in the bedroom when Haines allegedly fired the shot and their 3-year-old child was in another bedroom in the direction of where the bullet traveled, according to an incident report.

Warrants allege that Haines admitted she fired the handgun with her two children nearby in the home.

On Monday, Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Haines’ bond at $7,500 cash or surety.

If she’s convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

In other reports:

A woman said she was held at gunpoint by a man whom she knows. The incident happened on Park Street, in Neeses, on Monday.

She said the man pulled out a gun and said to her, “Give me your money.”

She thought at first he was joking but decided that he was serious when he allegedly struck her neck with the bottom handle of the gun.

She claims the man plundered through her purse, took $5 and ran toward Henry Road.

A woman reported that the rear glass of her 2015 black Kia Sedona rental was shattered on Monday just before 9 p.m.

She said that she and her female passenger were at the car wash located on Russell Street near Armstrong Terrace and speaking with a stranger when gunshots erupted.

She didn’t see who did the shooting.

She rushed home and didn’t call 911 right away, she said.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a woman’s purse, wallet and two pairs of shoes from her 2014 grey Chevrolet Equinox parked on Webster Street early Monday.

The value of the stolen purse, shoes and items in the purse is $1,235.

In another report, someone stole a 2008 black Ford Escape parked at the owner’s 1120 Wolfe Trail apartment complex over the weekend.

She reported the theft on Monday.

The Ford is valued at $5,000.