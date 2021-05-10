Warrant: Convict possessed marijuana, gun; on probation

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is facing the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to his warrants.

Warrants accuse Lavincent Shaquille Felder, of 130 Lakeview Drive, of possessing 124.06 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales in a backpack as well as a loaded firearm under the seat of a vehicle where he was sitting as a passenger.

An incident report states that an officer was monitoring traffic on Riverside Drive, near Scoville Street, when a gray Chevrolet Impala alleged traveled 51 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop.

The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

During a search, officers reportedly found under the front passenger seat: a backpack containing digital scales and 124.06 grams of marijuana and a Ruger 57 pistol with ammunition in a magazine and one round in the chamber.

On April 14, Felder pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.