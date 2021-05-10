Warrant: Convict possessed marijuana, gun; on probation

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is facing the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to his warrants.
Warrants accuse Lavincent Shaquille Felder, of 130 Lakeview Drive, of possessing 124.06 grams of marijuana and a set of digital scales in a backpack as well as a loaded firearm under the seat of a vehicle where he was sitting as a passenger.
An incident report states that an officer was monitoring traffic on Riverside Drive, near Scoville Street, when a gray Chevrolet Impala alleged traveled 51 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The officer initiated a traffic stop.
The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
During a search, officers reportedly found under the front passenger seat: a backpack containing digital scales and 124.06 grams of marijuana and a Ruger 57 pistol with ammunition in a magazine and one round in the chamber.
On April 14, Felder pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation. Dickson also ordered Felder to work full-time.
Due to Felder’s conviction, he’s not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition.
If convicted of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Felder faces up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
In other reports:
- A Sellers Avenue resident reported that someone stole a water heater, an air-conditioning unit, a push lawnmower and a trash can on May 7.
The value of the stolen items is $3,100.
- Someone stole the following items from a Nelson Street shed: an air fryer, an 18-inch Stihl chainsaw, a 12-inch Stihl chainsaw, an air blower and a greed weed whacker.
The theft was reported on May 7. The stolen items are valued at $1,180.
- An officer conducting a property check on Stanley Street on May 7 discovered someone burglarized an unsecured home. Food from the missing refrigerator was on the floor of the dining room and furniture was also stolen.
The stolen items included: a side-by-side refrigerator, a love seat, a 42-inch television, a 32-inch television and a silver necklace with a charm.
The value of the stolen items is $2,100.
