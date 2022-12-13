Warrant claims Orangeburg man ‘punched, kicked, stomped’ another

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man charged with first-degree burglary in an Aug. 28 incident is now in custody.

Officers arrested Morris Lambright, 26, of Glover Street, on Monday.

According to an incident report, a resident of a boarding house on Riggs Street said he was sitting on the porch in the late-night and early-morning hours when another man approached him.

The resident told officers that the man accused him of having his cellphone.

The resident told the man that he didn’t have the phone and decided to go inside the house, locking the screen door and front door behind him.

A little while later, the resident heard someone knocking on the door.

He opened the main door, leaving the screen door locked, and the same man was allegedly there asking him for the cellphone.

When the man began to argue, the resident closed and locked the door, returning to his room, the report states.

A moment later, the resident heard someone knocking on his window, but he ignored it.

Just after that, the resident heard someone kick open the front door. The person who forced his way into the home allegedly “punched, kicked and stomped” the resident, according to a warrant.

It was around 3 a.m.

The attacker left the home after the resident punched him in the head a number of times, the report states.

If convicted, Lambright faces up to life in prison.

In an unrelated report, someone stole catalytic converters from four vehicles parked at the Minatee Business Group Auto Sales, located at 1430 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The theft was reported on Monday.

Catalytic converters were stolen from the following vehicles: a 2004 green Jeep Cherokee, a 2002 blue Ford F-150, a 2000 tan Chevrolet Suburban and a 2006 green Suzuki XL7.

The value of the catalytic converters is $2,000.