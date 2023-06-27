Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses woman is accused of using her son’s BB gun to rob another woman on Saturday morning.

Amber Danielle Roberts, 36, of 501 Water Tank Road, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A Neeses woman claims she was getting ready to leave for work when a masked female came into her Lenox Lane yard.

The masked female allegedly placed a “large, realistic metal BB pistol” to the back of the woman’s head.

The masked female allegedly demanded the woman’s purse, which contained $1,400 in cash, a cellphone and a .22-caliber pistol.

The masked female also allegedly threatened to blow the woman’s head off if she yelled for help or alerted anyone, the warrant states.

The masked female ran into the woods, but the woman’s husband was able to detain her there and remove the BB gun from her hands while waiting for deputies to arrive, the incident report states.

The woman’s purse was found with the masked female, the warrant claims. Nothing had been taken from the purse.

Roberts allegedly told deputies that she’d taken her son’s BB gun and tucked it in her waistband.

She denied pointing the gun to the woman’s head or threatening to shoot her with it.

Roberts allegedly admitted to lifting her shirt to show the woman that there was a gun tucked in the waistband of her pants.

Both parties are described as acquaintances, according to the report.

Roberts told deputies that she was asking the woman for money, the report states.

A deputy removed six fake bullets from the chamber of the BB gun, according to the report.

Roberts remains in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In other reports:

• A Cope man reported on Friday that someone stole two bull calves and five female cows during the night.

The man’s barbed wire fence had also been cut.

The value of the missing livestock is $5,000.

• Someone stole a 2018 silver Yamaha golf cart from a Snake Swamp Road home in Cope. The theft was discovered on Saturday.

The golf cart has black tires with silver rims. The golf cart also has a mirror on each side.

The value of the golf cart is $3,000.

• A Neeses man reported on Saturday that someone stole his yellow Club Cadet ZT1 riding lawnmower from under a tarp in his Willow Swamp Road yard. The lawnmower is valued at $3,000.

• Someone stole a 2010 white Nissan Maxima, with tinted windows, parked at the end of Clearwater Court and Lake Marion Lane in Vance. The theft took place on Saturday.

The value of the car is $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An employee of Furniture Direct claims two people used a stolen credit card to purchase a chest of drawers, a king-size bed frame, a king-size double-sided mattress and a set of box springs.

The incidents were reported on Saturday, but took place on June 2 and June 3 at the business, located at 2076 Columbia Road.

The total cost of the furniture is $1,553.