Warrant alleges Orangeburg man took woman’s keys, vehicle by force

An 18-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of taking a woman’s keys by force, striking her in the face and then fleeing in the woman’s 2004 Saturn VUE.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers took De’Mardray Shyhed Kinard, of Goldenleaf Lane, into custody on Friday.
Kinard called public safety officers Friday and claimed that a woman took his clothes, a Sony PlayStation 4, a Sony PlayStation game and a pair of shoes from the trunk of his car, which he'd parked at a Magnolia Street residence.
When officers checked to see if Kinard had any outstanding warrants, they discovered the sheriff’s office had one accusing him strong-arm robbery.
The warrant alleges that Kinard took a woman’s car keys, hit her in the face and fled in her vehicle while at Tidal Wave Car Spa, located at 3543 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
The warrant states the Feb. 11 incident was recorded on the business’s surveillance video system.
If convicted of strong-arm robbery, Kinard faces up to 15 years in prison.
In other incidents:
• Marene Willett Freeman, 47, of a 3430 Broad River Road apartment, Columbia, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after she allegedly cut a man’s right index finger with a knife during an argument on April 17.
Freeman allegedly said she would kill the man, according to her warrant.
The man was treated at the Regional Medical Center.
• A bullet went through a Country Colony Drive woman’s home in Orangeburg just after 8 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman was not physically injured.
Deputies determined that the bullet came from the direction of a Penn Road residence.
The Penn Road homeowner told deputies that stray dogs fight in her yard. She allegedly fired her Kimber 9mm pistol in the air to scare them.
The woman expressed remorse about the bullet striking her neighbor’s home, the report said.
The Country Colony Drive woman, whose home was damaged by the bullet, told deputies that she knows her neighbor well and knows she wouldn’t have intentionally shot into her home.
The woman declined to press charges, but wants the neighbor to pay for the damage.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A woman reported that someone shot at her friend’s vehicle while she was riding in it on the 2300 block of Chestnut Street on Saturday morning.
The woman alleged that the shooter was her ex-boyfriend. She claimed he was stalking her.
Neither the woman nor her friend were injured during the shooting, which caused the front passenger window to shatter and a bullet hole in the front passenger door.
In unrelated reports:
• Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from an ambulance parked at A-1 Transportation LLC, 1170 Boulevard Street, over the weekend.
The value of the catalytic converter is $1,500.
• A woman reported that a male acquaintance placed a gun to her head just before 1 a.m. Monday
The man was sitting in a vehicle parked on Threson Street, the woman said. She was speaking to him when he pulled the weapon.
When the woman told the man she was going to call police, he drove away, the report said.
The woman was not physically injured.
