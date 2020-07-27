Warrant: 19-year-old used steak knife to carjack woman in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 19-year-old on bond for several felony charges is now facing more charges after he allegedly used a kitchen steak knife to carjack a woman on Friday around 2 p.m.
John Lee Murray, who has addresses on Peasley Street and Westchester Street in Orangeburg, remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on charges of carjacking, failure to stop for blue light and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Investigators accuse Murray of grabbing a woman from the driver’s seat of her vehicle parked at 265 Riverside Drive.
A warrant alleges that he brandished a steak knife and when he told the woman to exit her vehicle.
He then “dragged her out of the vehicle and across the pavement causing injuries to her left knee, her hand and arm” before taking off in the woman’s vehicle, the warrant states.
A witness followed the vehicle.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies ultimately stopped the vehicle, but not without a chase and three attempts at trying to subdue Murray with a stun gun.
At the intersection of Bamberg Road and Carver School Road, Murray jumped from the vehicle.
A sheriff’s office incident report states that Murray held a knife in his hand and walked slowly toward Carver School Road.
Man who sued Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office sentenced to prison; 30-year-old led officers on 2 chases
Deputies ordered Murray to put the knife down, but he refused, the report states.
A deputy’s “Taser was deployed and missed” Murray, the report states.
Murray then ran down Carver School Road and deputies ran after him.
An investigator fell in a ditch and was injured during the pursuit.
A deputy attempted to stun Murray again, but missed.
Another deputy on scene deployed his stun gun and then took Murray into custody.
The knife was recovered and so was the woman’s vehicle.
If convicted of carjacking, Murray faces up to 20 years in prison.
At the time of the incident, Murray was out on bond for charges from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Back on Sept. 20, 2019, investigators charged Murray with second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen gun and shoplifting.
In an unrelated report, a man reported that someone stole his 2004 Toyota Tundra while he was in a Boulevard Street business buying something to drink.
The man said that he had the vehicle keys and key fob in his pants pocket, but noticed someone else using a key to unlock his vehicle door and starting the engine.
The vehicle is valued at $13,000 and was ultimately recovered.
