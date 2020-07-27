Warrant: 19-year-old used steak knife to carjack woman in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 19-year-old on bond for several felony charges is now facing more charges after he allegedly used a kitchen steak knife to carjack a woman on Friday around 2 p.m.

John Lee Murray, who has addresses on Peasley Street and Westchester Street in Orangeburg, remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on charges of carjacking, failure to stop for blue light and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators accuse Murray of grabbing a woman from the driver’s seat of her vehicle parked at 265 Riverside Drive.

A warrant alleges that he brandished a steak knife and when he told the woman to exit her vehicle.

He then “dragged her out of the vehicle and across the pavement causing injuries to her left knee, her hand and arm” before taking off in the woman’s vehicle, the warrant states.

A witness followed the vehicle.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies ultimately stopped the vehicle, but not without a chase and three attempts at trying to subdue Murray with a stun gun.