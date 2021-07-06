Walterboro man accused of cutting Vance woman, stealing vehicle

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Walterboro man is accused of injuring a woman with a Japanese-style sword and stealing her vehicle.
Benny Creel, 44, of 404 Witsell Street, is charged with carjacking and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. June 30 in Vance, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman reported that she was driving Creel on S.C. Highway 210 to drop him off in Santee.
She alleged he tried to cut her throat with a 12-inch Katana sword, but she stopped it with her left hand. Two of her fingers were cut.
The woman claimed that Creel threw the sword out of the vehicle, along with a gray shirt and bra. A Vance resident later reported finding the blood-stained items along Avinger Road.
The woman drove Creel back to her Mill Creek-area home, the report said.
When she got home, Creel allegedly told her to get out of the car or he would kill her.
As she was getting out of the car, Creel allegedly took the keys out of the ignition and punctured her left shoulder with one.
The woman alleged that Creel then stole her car.
She allowed medics with Orangeburg County EMS to treat her wounds, but refused any additional medical treatment, the report states.
If convicted, Creel could face up to 40 years in prison. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Creel remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon on a $30,000 bond.
In other reports:
• The manager of Starbucks on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg reported that someone stole his David Yurman blue sapphire, silver-banded ring from the shop on Friday. It is valued at $2,000.
• Someone stole a 2008 white Ford Escape from the side of Freedom Road, near Wire Road, in Branchville early Monday morning. It is valued at $4,000.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked at a boat landing on Shillings Bridge Road, near Orangeburg, on Sunday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• Someone stole two window air conditioning units and power tools from a Calvary Church Road residence in Neeses on Saturday.
The items are valued at $4,200.
• Someone stole gold jewelry valued at $3,600 from a Llyod Street residence in Orangeburg on Friday.
• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a disabled 2002 Ford Taurus parked on Interstate 26 eastbound near Bowman. The theft was reported on Friday.
Deputies recovered three broken jigsaw blades near the vehicle.
The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.
