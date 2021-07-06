Walterboro man accused of cutting Vance woman, stealing vehicle

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Walterboro man is accused of injuring a woman with a Japanese-style sword and stealing her vehicle.

Benny Creel, 44, of 404 Witsell Street, is charged with carjacking and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. June 30 in Vance, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman reported that she was driving Creel on S.C. Highway 210 to drop him off in Santee.

She alleged he tried to cut her throat with a 12-inch Katana sword, but she stopped it with her left hand. Two of her fingers were cut.

The woman claimed that Creel threw the sword out of the vehicle, along with a gray shirt and bra. A Vance resident later reported finding the blood-stained items along Avinger Road.

The woman drove Creel back to her Mill Creek-area home, the report said.

When she got home, Creel allegedly told her to get out of the car or he would kill her.

As she was getting out of the car, Creel allegedly took the keys out of the ignition and punctured her left shoulder with one.