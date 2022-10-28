Walmart employee’s car stolen at gunpoint in Orangeburg

A woman was yanked from her car at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, located at 2795 North Road in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident occurred at 3:57 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, just as the woman arrived at work.

As the woman sat in the driver’s seat of her Toyota Camry, she noticed a bright light shining through her driver’s door window.

A man opened her car door and yanked her from it, causing her to fall to the ground, the report states.

Another man entered her front passenger’s door and moved over to the driver’s seat.

As the woman tried to get up and into her car, the man in the driver’s seat pointed a gun at her.

That man drove off in her car while the first man left in a red Chevrolet Impala. They exited the parking lot onto North Road toward Chestnut Street, the report states.

The woman’s car is valued at $30,000.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.