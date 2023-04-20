A Virginia man was arrested on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor stemming from an incident that occurred about six to seven years ago at an Orangeburg apartment.

Joseph Bernard Williams, 59, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday morning. A $50,000 personal recognizance bond was set on Williams.

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant, the incident occurred at the Landmark Towers apartments on Doyle Street between the years of 2016 and 2018.

The warrant states Williams committed a sex act with a female who was 7 to 8 years old at the time.

The act was disclosed once during a Jan. 30, 2023, interview then later at a Feb. 8, 2023, interview with the victim. The victim said Williams, who was in his 50s at the time of the incident, made her perform the sex act twice during this time period.

The victim is now 13 years old, according to the warrant.

According to a DPS incident report, the victim related what happened, saying she and a cousin were caught smoking cigarettes and Williams "whooped her cousin, but not me."

The victim said he then asked her to perform a sex act on him once in the apartment's front room and then in another room.

The victim's mother told officers that she found out about the incident three weeks ago after she was told about it by her son.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony. If convicted, Williams could face a minimum of 25 years in prison or life.