Video sought in Orangeburg shooting

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are seeking any videos of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Treadwell Street.

Around 6:05 a.m., someone reported that a man in that vicinity suffered a gunshot wound, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators are seeking any videos from residents or visitors who may have recorded suspicious individuals in the area between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6:30 a.m.

If anyone has videos that may be helpful to investigators, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 1-803-533-5900 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

