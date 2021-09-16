 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VIDEO OF ARREST: Santee man accused of murdering estranged wife
0 comments
breaking top story

VIDEO OF ARREST: Santee man accused of murdering estranged wife

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Amous

Amous

 SOURCE: OCDC

Richard Amous, 51, of Santee was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Clarendon County. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office alleges he murdered his estranged wife.

A Santee man is accused of killing his estranged wife on Wednesday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This was an absolutely and undeniably senseless act,” Ravenell said. “There was no reason in this world to justify this shooting.”

Richard Amous, 51, has been charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a crime.

The Santee man is expected to make a court appearance on Friday where he will be formally charged.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amous is accused of shooting his estranged spouse, Frelena Garner Amous, at her Avacado Drive residence in Santee.

Witnesses called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday after hearing what was described as a loud pop.

Witnesses found the 48-year-old woman on a floor inside the residence with an apparent injury to her upper body.

Amous allegedly fled the scene. He was later taken into custody just inside Clarendon County.

Ravenell said special thanks are due to Sheriff Tim Baxley and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Elloree Police Department, Santee Police Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol for providing manpower. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources assisted by bringing in dog teams as well as a dive team.

“Every one of these agencies are to be commended for locating and apprehending this individual,” Ravenell said.

0 comments
0
0
0
22
7

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Santee man accused of murdering estranged wife taken into custody

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News