VIDEO OF ARREST: Santee man accused of murdering estranged wife

A Santee man is accused of killing his estranged wife on Wednesday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This was an absolutely and undeniably senseless act,” Ravenell said. “There was no reason in this world to justify this shooting.”

Richard Amous, 51, has been charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a crime.

The Santee man is expected to make a court appearance on Friday where he will be formally charged.

Amous is accused of shooting his estranged spouse, Frelena Garner Amous, at her Avacado Drive residence in Santee.

Witnesses called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday after hearing what was described as a loud pop.

Witnesses found the 48-year-old woman on a floor inside the residence with an apparent injury to her upper body.

Amous allegedly fled the scene. He was later taken into custody just inside Clarendon County.