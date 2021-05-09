VIDEO: Man’s body found in Orangeburg ditch

A man’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch on Boulevard Street near Bennett Street, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

“A citizen walking by notified agency dispatch of a foul odor,” Cordon said.

Public safety officers received the call around 5:47 p.m.

Cordon said the body was located in a ditch area off of Boulevard Street, but outside of the Clark Middle School property.

Investigators believe the body had likely been there for more than 24 hours before someone discovered it, Cordon said. More information will be available after the autopsy is completed.

The cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

In addition to ODPS, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

