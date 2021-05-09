 Skip to main content
VIDEO: Man's body found in Orangeburg ditch
VIDEO: Man's body found in Orangeburg ditch

ODPS

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers found a man’s body in a Boulevard Street ditch on Saturday.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

A man’s body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch on Boulevard Street near Bennett Street, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

“A citizen walking by notified agency dispatch of a foul odor,” Cordon said.

Public safety officers received the call around 5:47 p.m.

Cordon said the body was located in a ditch area off of Boulevard Street, but outside of the Clark Middle School property.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers found a man's body in a Boulevard Street ditch on Saturday.

Investigators believe the body had likely been there for more than 24 hours before someone discovered it, Cordon said. More information will be available after the autopsy is completed.

The cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

In addition to ODPS, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

VIDEO: Man's body found in Orangeburg ditch

Related to this story

