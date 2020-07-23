Video from Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office shows moments before store clerk shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has released video showing the moments before a convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery.

“If anyone has any information on this individual, we need to get him off the street,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This may be his second armed robbery in this county.”

Security video obtained from the Quick Mart in Rowesville shows a white male appearing to make a transaction before pulling out a silver or chrome revolver on the clerk.

The gunman and the clerk both pull on the register before the clerk is shot in the arm.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the Rowesville business around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The gunman is said to be a white male about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He had on a red shirt and a camouflage South Carolina Gamecocks ball cap.

On July 14, a Bamberg Road convenience store was robbed in a similar manner. The gunman fled the store and entered a vehicle described much like the Volvo used in Wednesday’s robbery.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Inv. Addison King at 803-596-3168 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

