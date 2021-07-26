Victims identified: Two men killed in crash near Orangeburg

Two St. Matthews men died in a car crash near Orangeburg on Sunday night.
Zachery Tyler, 47, of Deer Meadows Lane, and Lamar Hilton, 42, of Krisskross Drive, died as a result of blunt force injures, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
Their deaths were accidental, Fogle said.
The collision occurred at 8 p.m. on Columbia Road near Widgeon Road, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
The men were traveling north in a Ford sedan when it ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment and then struck a tree.
Neither Hilton nor Tyler were wearing seatbelts, Pye said. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
A total of 10 people lost their lives in highway collisions across the state during the past weekend.
So far this year, 589 people have died as a result of highway collisions throughout the state. During the same time period last year, 550 people died in highway collisions.
In Orangeburg County, 22 people have lost their lives due to highway collisions since the start of the year. During the same period last year, collisions claimed 17 lives.
One person has been killed in a Bamberg County collision so far this year. Three people died due to highway collisions during the same time period last year.
Collisions have claimed the lives of five people in Calhoun County so far this year. During the same time period last year, only one person died in the county as a result of a collision.
