Victims identified: Two men killed in crash near Orangeburg

Two St. Matthews men died in a car crash near Orangeburg on Sunday night.

Zachery Tyler, 47, of Deer Meadows Lane, and Lamar Hilton, 42, of Krisskross Drive, died as a result of blunt force injures, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Their deaths were accidental, Fogle said.

The collision occurred at 8 p.m. on Columbia Road near Widgeon Road, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The men were traveling north in a Ford sedan when it ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment and then struck a tree.

Neither Hilton nor Tyler were wearing seatbelts, Pye said. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

A total of 10 people lost their lives in highway collisions across the state during the past weekend.

So far this year, 589 people have died as a result of highway collisions throughout the state. During the same time period last year, 550 people died in highway collisions.