Victim ID'd in fatal house fire in Cope

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall announced on Tuesday the identification of the man who died in a residential house fire in Cope on Saturday night.

Marshall said Jonathan Hunter Frye, 22, died at the residence.

She said Frye’s body will undergo an autopsy on Wednesday to determine the manner and cause of death.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is probing Frye’s death.

No foul play is suspected, said sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.

Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said that a passerby called 911 around 7:32 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the eaves at the Binnicker Bridge Road residence.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the wooden home built during the 1930s, he said. The home also had a few additions.