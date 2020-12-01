Victim ID'd in fatal house fire in Cope

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall announced on Tuesday the identification of the man who died in a residential house fire in Cope on Saturday night.
Marshall said Jonathan Hunter Frye, 22, died at the residence.
She said Frye’s body will undergo an autopsy on Wednesday to determine the manner and cause of death.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is probing Frye’s death.
No foul play is suspected, said sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.
Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said that a passerby called 911 around 7:32 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the eaves at the Binnicker Bridge Road residence.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the wooden home built during the 1930s, he said. The home also had a few additions.
After the initial fire attack and while a secondary search of the home was underway, someone approached and noted that there was likely a 22-year-old male inside of the home.
About 30 minutes later, firefighters located Frye’s body.
Frye lived in the home. The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire.
According to a sheriff’s office incident report, firefighters discovered Frye’s body leaning on a piece of furniture in the living room.
One of Frye’s family members told deputies that she last spoke with him before he went hunting earlier in the day, but she’d not spoken with him since.
A man at the scene told deputies he’d spoken with Frye around 1:09 p.m. and asked him if he wanted to get a tattoo.
He said that Frye told him he was about to go hunting until about 5 p.m., but that a friend would be house sitting for him while he was away.
Marshall said further information about Frye’s death will be available once his autopsy is completed.
