Victim: Grandfather pointed pistol in dispute over child

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
An Asheboro, North Carolina, man reported that his father, an Orangeburg resident, had pointed a pistol at him after a verbal altercation concerning his 6-year-old daughter and his desire to take her out for her birthday.
The grandfather had court-ordered custody of the daughter. The man said he wanted to pursue charges.
In other reports:
St. Matthews Police Department
• On Sept. 3, an Orangeburg man reported that a St. Matthews woman was knocking on his door and windows. The suspect was on trespass notice for that property. The suspect was issued a citation for trespassing after warning.
• On Sept. 4, 2020, a St. Matthews man reported that his 2013 Toyota Corolla was taken from his yard during the night. The value of the vehicle is $12,000.
• On Sept. 4, a St. Matthews man reported that someone unknown had broken the window on his black Cadillac ZT1. He said that he saw a dark figure hiding behind the car. The person then ran away toward Liberty Street. A Calhoun County sheriff's deputy brought a dog but was unable to identify the suspect. The damage to the car is $500.
• On Sept. 3, an officer stopped a Nissan driven by a St. Matthews man, traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. On checking the suspect’s license, the officer found that his license was suspended. The suspect was cited and released. The car’s owner retrieved the vehicle.
