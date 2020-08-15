Victim: Bamberg County man threatened to shoot me

The deputy contacted the victim by phone. The victim stated that he lives in Florida, but he comes to Denmark to hunt. The victim told the deputy that he has cameras set up to take pictures every five minutes, and then they are sent to his phone. The victim said that in one of the pictures, there appears to be a white Chevrolet Silverado parked next to his feeder. The victim got into his vehicle and drove to the area the picture was taken, but the feeder had already been taken.

After talking with the victim, the deputy contacted the DNR officer. The DNR officer sent the pictures that were taken by the field camera. The DNR officer told the deputy that the deer stand had also been taken, and he sent a picture of the deer stand to the deputy as well. The pictures will be added to the report, and there is nothing further at this time.

• On July 24, a male victim told a deputy that he and several other people had gone into a partnership on two race horses and that they had decided to dissolve the partnership. The victim decided to take one of the horses and left the other for his partner. The victim had papers from the American Quarter Horse Association showing that the victim is the registered owner of the horse.

The victim was advised that the sheriff’s office would not be able to determine true ownership. The victim was also advised that he and the others were involved with a civil issue, and they would have to resolve it through civil court in the magistrate’s office.

