Victim: Bamberg County man threatened to shoot me

Bamberg County
Sheriff’s Office
On July 24, Bamberg deputies were dispatched to an Olar address in reference to a subject being threatened with a gun.
Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the victim who stated that he had gone to the subject’s father’s house to ask him to stop hassling his father for rides and other favors. That is when the subject pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot him.
The victim said he then got into a vehicle with his friend, left the house and called law enforcement. The victim also stated that he was told that this subject has pulled weapons on others.
The victim was given a voluntary statement form and asked to write a statement about the facts and call dispatch when he completed it, and then an officer would return and pick it up. Information was gathered and a report taken.
Two days later, on July 26, the victim saw a deputy in the town of Olar and returned his written statement. The statement was attached to the case file, and an arrest warrant will be sought for pointing and presenting on the victim.
In other reports:
• On July 28, a deputy received a call from a S.C. Department of Natural Resources officer who informed him that he had received a call from a man stating that a deer stand and gravity feeder had been stolen from a field on his land. DNR gave the deputy the victim’s phone number for him to contact him.
The deputy contacted the victim by phone. The victim stated that he lives in Florida, but he comes to Denmark to hunt. The victim told the deputy that he has cameras set up to take pictures every five minutes, and then they are sent to his phone. The victim said that in one of the pictures, there appears to be a white Chevrolet Silverado parked next to his feeder. The victim got into his vehicle and drove to the area the picture was taken, but the feeder had already been taken.
After talking with the victim, the deputy contacted the DNR officer. The DNR officer sent the pictures that were taken by the field camera. The DNR officer told the deputy that the deer stand had also been taken, and he sent a picture of the deer stand to the deputy as well. The pictures will be added to the report, and there is nothing further at this time.
• On July 24, a male victim told a deputy that he and several other people had gone into a partnership on two race horses and that they had decided to dissolve the partnership. The victim decided to take one of the horses and left the other for his partner. The victim had papers from the American Quarter Horse Association showing that the victim is the registered owner of the horse.
The victim was advised that the sheriff’s office would not be able to determine true ownership. The victim was also advised that he and the others were involved with a civil issue, and they would have to resolve it through civil court in the magistrate’s office.
