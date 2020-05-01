You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vehicle windows broken in Orangeburg neighborhood
0 comments
breaking

Vehicle windows broken in Orangeburg neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

The windows of several vehicles were damaged near the Wilkinson Heights neighborhood in Orangeburg on Thursday. Nothing was reported stolen.

Five different vehicles all had their windows broken, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.

The first incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Clinton Street. The passenger side front window on a 2013 Lexus GS 500 was broken.

A little while later, a Maxwell Place woman reported her 2020 Kia Sorento had front passenger side window damage.

At about 5:38 a.m., an Atlantic Avenue woman also reported the front passenger side window of her Chrysler 200 was broken.

Around 2:40 p.m., a Russell Street man reported window damage to his 2008 Honda Pilot.

About three hours later, a woman reported her 2009 Mazda Tribute had window damage. It was also on Russell Street.

The total damage sustained by all five vehicles is estimated to be about $1,550.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News