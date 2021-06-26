Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on U.S. 301 outside Orangeburg

A pedestrian walking on U.S. Highway 301 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night, according to 1st Class Trooper Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. as a woman was driving a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria north on U.S. 301, near Squirrel Run Lane, near Orangeburg.

Pye said the Crown Victoria struck the pedestrian, who was walking north in the road.

Pye said the pedestrian died at the scene.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred.

The SCHP is continuing to investigate the collision.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Seventeen people have died in highway collisions in Orangeburg County this year.

During the same time period last year, 12 people died on highways in the county.

There has been one highway fatality in Bamberg County so far this year. That’s the same number for the county during the same time period last year.