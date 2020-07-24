You are the owner of this article.
Vehicle stolen in Orangeburg
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man reported on Thursday that someone stole his 2005 red Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a police incident report.

He told officers that the vehicle broke down on Columbia Road on Wednesday. He paid a towing company to take his vehicle to Palmetto Transmission on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The vehicle was left on the property unlocked and with the keys inside, the report said.

When the man went to check on the vehicle at around 10 a.m., he noticed it wasn’t there.

The value of the vehicle is $6,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

