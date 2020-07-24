Vehicle stolen in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man reported on Thursday that someone stole his 2005 red Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a police incident report.

He told officers that the vehicle broke down on Columbia Road on Wednesday. He paid a towing company to take his vehicle to Palmetto Transmission on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The vehicle was left on the property unlocked and with the keys inside, the report said.

When the man went to check on the vehicle at around 10 a.m., he noticed it wasn’t there.

The value of the vehicle is $6,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.