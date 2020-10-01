Vehicle stolen in Orangeburg, dumped in pond

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A stolen vehicle was found in an Orangeburg pond on Sunday.

A Georgia woman left a 2018 white Dodge Durango parked outside of a Bayne Street residence on Saturday, according to an ODPS incident report.

When she returned 5 to 10 minutes later, it was gone.

The woman told officers she’d left the vehicle unlocked and with the engine running, the report said.

The next day, someone called police after seeing the top of the vehicle poking through the water at a Community Park Road pond.

The vehicle was unoccupied.

The vehicle was valued at $20,000.

In other reports:

• Someone broke into a Colleton Street residence on Tuesday.

The thief stole a 65-inch Samsung television, four necklaces containing crosses and one necklace containing a woman’s initials.

The thief attempted to steal a second television, but left it on the stairs with damage to its screen.

The value of the stolen items is $1,565.