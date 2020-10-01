Vehicle stolen in Orangeburg, dumped in pond

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A stolen vehicle was found in an Orangeburg pond on Sunday.
A Georgia woman left a 2018 white Dodge Durango parked outside of a Bayne Street residence on Saturday, according to an ODPS incident report.
When she returned 5 to 10 minutes later, it was gone.
The woman told officers she’d left the vehicle unlocked and with the engine running, the report said.
The next day, someone called police after seeing the top of the vehicle poking through the water at a Community Park Road pond.
The vehicle was unoccupied.
The vehicle was valued at $20,000.
In other reports:
• Someone broke into a Colleton Street residence on Tuesday.
The thief stole a 65-inch Samsung television, four necklaces containing crosses and one necklace containing a woman’s initials.
The thief attempted to steal a second television, but left it on the stairs with damage to its screen.
The value of the stolen items is $1,565.
• Someone stole a 2010 white/red 3500 psi Honda industrial washer from Edisto Gas, located at 617 John C. Calhoun Drive. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The washer is valued at $3,000.
• Someone stole two catalytic converters from a white GMC box truck at Carolina Auto World, located at 685 John C. Calhoun Drive. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The catalytic converters are valued at $500.
• Someone stole a 2012 white Ford Fusion parked at Landmark Towers, located on Doyle Street. The theft was reported Sunday.
The owner told officers she wasn’t sure if she’d locked the doors.
The vehicle is valued at $3,500.
• Six four-wheelers and two rolls of carpet padding were stolen from Kemp Carpets and Vinyl, located at 367 John C. Calhoun Drive. The theft was reported Saturday.
The value of the ATVs and carpet padding rolls is $7,600.
• Sometime between Friday and Saturday, someone stole a catalytic converter from a box truck owned by Kimbrell’s Furniture, located at 1159 Broughton Street.
The value of the catalytic converter is $750.
