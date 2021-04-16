Vehicle stolen in Cope

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia early Friday morning.
The owner last saw his vehicle when he left for work the previous day. It had been parked at a Cotton Avenue residence in Cope.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
