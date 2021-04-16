 Skip to main content
Vehicle stolen in Cope
Vehicle stolen in Cope

OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia early Friday morning.

The owner last saw his vehicle when he left for work the previous day. It had been parked at a Cotton Avenue residence in Cope.

The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

