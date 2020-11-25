Vehicle stolen from fenced-in lot in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A vehicle was stolen from the lot where it was being stored, according to an ODPS incident report.

The owner of the Rowe Street lot reported the 2006 silver Pontiac G6 was missing on Tuesday morning.

He told officers that he last saw the vehicle there on Sunday.

It looked like someone either lifted the vehicle out of the chain-linked fence area or drove it through the fence somehow, the owner of the lot said.

The vehicle is valued at $2,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a turbo charger from an 18-wheeler parked behind a fenced-in area on Vance Road in Bowman on Tuesday morning.

The thief cut the fence to access it.

The value of the charger is $3,000 and the damage to the fence is valued at $300.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.