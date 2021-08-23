Vehicle shot, 1-year-old inside; child uninjured in Orangeburg incident

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone shot a vehicle containing a 1-year-old while the child’s mother was getting a drink, according to an incident report.
The child was not injured.
The shooting took place at 3 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road.
The child’s mother told officers she went to get a soda for her and her child, the report said.
When she entered a friend’s room to get change for the vending machine, she heard multiple gunshots.
She discovered someone shot the driver’s side of the vehicle. Her child was secured in a car seat on the rear passenger’s side.
The report states that a bullet also struck the vending machine.
Orangeburg County EMS checked out the 1-year-old at the scene.
A portion of the report was redacted.
In other reports:
• A 30-year-old woman is accused of cutting a 57-year-old Orangeburg man’s neck with a sharp, razor-like object.
Kuanisha Shanquette Reed, who lives in a Wolfe Trial apartment, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, outside of a Whaley Street residence. It was captured on a city surveillance camera.
Reed and the injured man appeared to have a verbal altercation, an officer wrote after watching the video.
The officer alleged that the video showed Reed reaching toward the rear left side of the man’s neck area and the man instantly grabbing that area of his neck.
The wound is approximately three inches long and one-half inch deep, according to the warrant.
If Reed is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
• An Orangeburg woman is accused of slapping and scratching the side of a man’s face during an altercation at their residence on Aug. 21, according to her arrest warrant.
She’s charged with the misdemeanor offense of second-degree domestic violence.
The alleged altercation occurred in the presence of the woman’s children.
If convicted, the woman faces up to a $5,000 fine and three years in prison.
• Someone stole three gold chain necklaces, one “Dad” ring, one ring bearing the letter “T,” one letter “B” ring, a Citizens gold watch with a black face and diamonds and a 14-karat gold rope bracelet from a vehicle parked outside of a Hamp Chase Circle apartment. The theft was reported Saturday.
The value of the jewelry is $2,000.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a silver Kia Sedona belonging to GT Tire and Auto Sales, located at 1595 John C. Calhoun Drive. The owner reported the theft on Friday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole a white/cream Louis Vuitton hobo bag, a brown Gucci fanny pack, a brown Gucci wallet, $60 cash, a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and various credit cards from a Nissan parked at an Amelia Street residence on Aug. 22.
The value of the stolen items is $2,360.
A portion of the report was redacted.
• Someone stole a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console, a rose pink 14-inch HP Stream laptop, one pair of beige and white Jordan sneakers and a pair of beige Adidas slides on Saturday outside of an Ellis Avenue residence.
The value of the items is $2,200.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a .40-caliber Taurus G2c pistol from an unlocked 2010 gray Toyota Tundra parked at an Estate Court residence.
The truck owner told deputies that his home surveillance video showed three younger, unknown people accessing his truck around 3 a.m.
The value of the pistol is $250.
In a separate incident, someone stole a Cub Cadet riding lawnmower from an Oriole Lane residence in Holly Hill on Friday.
The value of the lawnmower is $3,000.
