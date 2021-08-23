Vehicle shot, 1-year-old inside; child uninjured in Orangeburg incident

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, outside of a Whaley Street residence. It was captured on a city surveillance camera.

Reed and the injured man appeared to have a verbal altercation, an officer wrote after watching the video.

The officer alleged that the video showed Reed reaching toward the rear left side of the man’s neck area and the man instantly grabbing that area of his neck.

The wound is approximately three inches long and one-half inch deep, according to the warrant.

If Reed is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

• An Orangeburg woman is accused of slapping and scratching the side of a man’s face during an altercation at their residence on Aug. 21, according to her arrest warrant.

She’s charged with the misdemeanor offense of second-degree domestic violence.

The alleged altercation occurred in the presence of the woman’s children.

If convicted, the woman faces up to a $5,000 fine and three years in prison.