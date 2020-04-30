Vehicle break-ins reported in Orangeburg neighborhood; man in hoodie spotted

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Several Casa Court residents woke up Wednesday to discover someone broke into their vehicles, according to several incident reports.
Owners started noticing the break-ins at 8 a.m. A man reported someone smashed the front passenger window out his vehicle.
At first he thought nothing was missing, but a deputy later found some items that had been in the trunk of the man’s vehicle.
The man told a woman, who then discovered her wallet was missing from her vehicle, including several debit and credit cards, her driver’s license and her Social Security card.
The total value of the missing items is $200.
A deputy continued checking vehicles and, at 8:45 a.m., discovered a Mitsubishi Outlander with its door partially open. The owner said someone went through the vehicle, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
About 15 minutes later, it was discovered that someone broke into a Toyota Camry, but nothing was stolen.
The deputy then found a Toyota Rav4 with a broken rear driver’s side window. The owner said her nursing bag was missing. It contained $25 and miscellaneous items.
A deputy later found the bag.
At 9:19 a.m., a deputy checking the area was flagged down by a woman.
The woman said a friend found a man wearing a hoodie in her Nissan Sentra at 4 a.m. The man fled the location and nothing seemed to be stolen, she said.
A deputy did find some items that the woman later recognized as her own.
In other reports:
• A Santee woman reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and stole several items, according to an incident report.
The woman parked her Kia Sorento in a Ballard Lane parking lot Tuesday afternoon. It was unlocked, she said.
She began driving her vehicle at 6:50 a.m. and noticed her wallet was missing. The $30 wallet contained her driver’s license, Social Security card, $320 cash, a $1,400 check and a credit card.
• At 4 a.m. Wednesday, a Kennerly Road man reported he left his 2005 burgundy Dodge 1500 idling in the yard before he went to work, according to an incident report.
He heard his vehicle leave the yard.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
