Vehicle break-ins reported in Orangeburg neighborhood; man in hoodie spotted

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Several Casa Court residents woke up Wednesday to discover someone broke into their vehicles, according to several incident reports.

Owners started noticing the break-ins at 8 a.m. A man reported someone smashed the front passenger window out his vehicle.

At first he thought nothing was missing, but a deputy later found some items that had been in the trunk of the man’s vehicle.

The man told a woman, who then discovered her wallet was missing from her vehicle, including several debit and credit cards, her driver’s license and her Social Security card.

The total value of the missing items is $200.

A deputy continued checking vehicles and, at 8:45 a.m., discovered a Mitsubishi Outlander with its door partially open. The owner said someone went through the vehicle, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

About 15 minutes later, it was discovered that someone broke into a Toyota Camry, but nothing was stolen.